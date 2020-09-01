Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Shawn R. Ard, 35, of the 500 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on warrants charging a violation of drug court, a Level 5 felony; and violation of drug court, a Level 6 felony. Ard was held without bond.
Tammey S. Dunn, 46, of the 500 block of Kathryns Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:28 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Dunn was held without bond.
Marcus A. Farmer, 31, of the 400 block of Lillian Street, Avilla, was arrested at 8:04 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Farmer was held without bond.
Jeremy N. Grimm, 49, of the 2400 block of South Pence Street, Albion, was booked at 9:15 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Michael A. Pearson, 53, of the 100 block of Grand Street, Rome City, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Pearson was held on $2,500 bond.
Hillary J. Scare, 33, of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Scare was held without bond.
Nicklas A. DeCamp, 24, of the 1100 block of South C.R. 950S, LaGrange, was arrested at 1:26 p.m. Saturday on two warrants charging probation violations. DeCamp was held without bond.
Alfred L. Howard, 43, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Howard was also held on a warrant for which no further information was provided. Howard was held without bond.
Xavier S. Warren, 23, of the 7300 block of Decatur Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:36 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Warren was held on $1,000 bond.
Michael R. Campbell II, 27, of the 300 block of Willowbrook Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:59 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Campbell was held on $2,500 bond.
Jaiden A. Hatzell, 24, of the 300 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:59 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Hartzell posted $2,500 bond and was released Monday.
Brittney C. Kline, 18, of the 300 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Kline was held on $2,500 bond.
Ashley N. Mister, 30, of the 7100 block of West C.R. 1000N, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:46 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Mister was held without bond.
Shanoa M. Patrick, 24, of the 5100 block of C.R. 75A, Butler, was arrested at 1:33 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging theft. No bond information provided.
