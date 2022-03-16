LAGRANGE — After a bit of a back and forth between LaGrange County Council member James Young and the owner of a local real estate company, the LaGrange County Council agreed to give that real estate company a ten-year tax abatement on a 120,000-square-foot facility now under construction it will lease to local RV manufacturer.
The new building is being constructed on a piece of property north of Howe on a 27-acre plot of undeveloped land located between the Cruiser RV plant and the Therma-Tru facility. The plant will be occupied by Cruiser RV and is expected to add about 60 new jobs to that company’s payroll.
Anujeet Sahni, the owner of ATJ Real Estate Holdings, told the council members that while he applied for the tax abatement as the building’s owner, the tax benefits afforded by the abatement will be passed on to Cruiser RV through the lease agreement with the company. Sahni said the building will become a new laminating plant for Cruiser RV.
ATJ is expected to spend about $4.5 million to construct the new 120,000 square foot facility. Sahni said this sort of agreement is common in the business world as allows a company like Cruiser to avoid tying up funds building a new building and instead use that money to buy the material and equipment needed to get that faculty operating.
The abatement would decrease in value over the ten years. It would provide ATJ, and ultimately Cruiser RV, a 100 percent abatement on property tax in its first year. That benefit would then decrease in value each year after by ten percent annually
Topeka council member Harold Gingerich pointed out that in just the third year of the abatement, that property would produce more revenue in property tax revenues than it does now undeveloped.
Councilmember James Young was openly skeptical of the proposal, quizzing Sahni about how such an arrangement would provide any real tax benefits for Cruiser RV.
Councilmember Ryan Riegsecker made a motion to approve the resolution, seconded by Charlie Ashcraft. The resolution passed on a 5-1 vote, with Young casting the single no vote.
