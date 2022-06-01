State Road 109 closed for culvert pipe replacement
WOLF LAKE — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the closure of State Road 109 between Wolf Lake and Columbia City.
Crews from INDOT will replace a culvert pipe between County Roads 475S and East 400S. Work is expected to begin on or after June 6 and is expected to last until June 13. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
During the closure, drivers should use the approved detour of U.S. 33, S.R. 9 and U.S. 30, or seek an alternate route.
INDOT asks drivers to consider worker safety and drive slow, use extra caution and drive distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.
