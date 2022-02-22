INDIANAPOLIS — Rome City Rep. Dave Abbott's bill that would ban baby animal snuggles and other close-up encounters with exotic animals is nearly on its way to Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The bill received overwhelming support in the Indiana Senate after receiving a small amendment and had a motion to concur with the changes filed in the House on Monday.
Abbott's House Bill 1248 was approved on third reading in the Indiana Senate on Feb. 15 by a 43-4 vote, with four Republican Senators voting against it.
Abbott’s House Bill 1248 “prohibits a person that owns or possesses a specified animal from allowing a member of the public to come into direct contact, or enter into a proximity that allows for or permits direct contact, with the specified animal,” according to the bill’s summary. Violations of the law would be a Class B infraction.
Restricted animals would include big cats like those from the species of Felidae, such as lions (Panthera leo), tigers (Panthera tigris), leopards (Panthera pardus), snow leopards (Panthera uncia), jaguars (Panthera onca), mountain lions (Puma concolor) as well as bears (Ursidae).
The goal of the bill would be to shut down animal encounters like those seen in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” where people pay money to get to cuddle an exotic animal and take photos.
Investigations into operators show that animals are often mistreated and once baby animals grow up they may be sold off to private buyers, shipped to foreign countries, mistreated or malnourished or simply killed when they cease to be profitable.
Indiana has had proprietors who worked in this business and legitimate zoos and sanctuaries have stopped doing these kind of encounters for the welfare of the animals.
Abbott had previously said his bill was a proactive way to ensure this kind of operation stays out of Indiana.
The bill passed the house on Jan. 27 on a split 68-27 vote — all 27 no votes came from fellow Republicans — but was better supported in the Senate where Elkhart County Sen. Blake Doriot carried it for Abbott.
The bill got a 7-0 positive approval out of the natural resources committee chaired by local Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, before finding success on the Senate floor.
Assuming the House concurs on the amendment made by Doriot and approved by senators, which updated some language about imposition of fines in event of a violation of the law, the bill would be then be ready to enroll and deliver to Holcomb for his signature.
If signed into law, it would go into effect on July 1.
