3 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Jessie A. Bennett, 18, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided.
Stacy J. Flores, 39, of the 59600 block of C.R. 35, Middlebury, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Flores was held on $1,000 bond.
Tammy S. Keck, 45, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was booked at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided.
