KENDALLVILLE — Most would consider walking into a bank robbery being at the wrong place at the wrong time.
But when that happened to Don Thompson last week, he turned it into being in the right place in the right time and helped officer arrest the alleged robber within about 15 minutes of the holdup.
On Tuesday evening, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, the Kendallville City Council, Police Chief Lance Waters and the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce all thanked Thompson for his role in helping foil the Aug. 30 robbery at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union on U.S. 6.
His help led to the arrest of Lance Lombrana, 41, of Fort Wayne, who is being charged in federal court with armed credit union robbery in connection to the incident.
The federal charges state that Lombrana allegedly robbed the 3Rivers branch in Kendallville using "what appeared to be explosives with a timing device from a red and black bag," and demanded cash before leaving the credit union.
"Just the right place at the right time," Thompson said of his contribution. "The women in the credit union and the police departments deserve the credit, they really do. They did their jobs great."
City leaders disagreed as the mayor presented him with a certificate of appreciation and a gift certificate, while Waters offered hearty thanks and a challenge coin in appreciation and the Chamber provided "chamber bucks" to be used at any local member business.
On Aug. 30, that right place and right time happened to be at 3Rivers at about 2:30 p.m., when Thompson went to the credit union.
After walking in the door and stepping into line behind another women, he noticed that something felt off.
"I'm standing there waiting and there's a guy at the counter with a hoodie up over his head and one of the tellers is standing behind her chair and its 86 degrees out," Thompson said. "It just registered in my mind, this ain't right. I saw he had sunglasses on and in the back of my mind it's like, 'They're getting robbed.'"
Thompson and the woman in front of him stepped out of the credit union and he went back to his car, processing what just happened, when he saw the man emerge.
"We got outside and it's like, 'What do I do?' I don't know. So I went and sat in my car and sat and looked at the door and a figure came out with the hoodie and sunglasses on and he turned to his left ... walked over and headed west and walked behind the strip mall," Thompson said.
Thompson, a bus driver who had to get to East Noble Middle School to pick up the cross country team and take it to a meet, put his car into gear and was ready to go on his way, when he spotted a red car pulling out from the strip mall and darting in front of oncoming traffic.
In the driver's seat: A guy in a hoodie and sunglasses.
"I'm watching the car come down the street and it's the exact same figure," Thompson said. "I have no recollection why but I just turned out and followed him."
Thompson pulled his car along side the red Toyota and took down a license plate number as the vehicle was heading east out of town on U.S. 6.
After getting it jotted down, he turned back, found and officer and relayed the info.
About 15 minutes after the robbery, police stopped a red Toyota about 9.5 miles from the credit union at C.R. 19 in DeKalb County and took Lombrana into custody without incident.
Water said getting a vehicle description, direction and plate number as quickly as they did was extremely helpful in making a speedy arrest.
"The biggest thing was with the speed of which we got it. He was pretty johnny on the spot," Waters said. "The earlier we can get the vehicle description and plate information out, it allows the suspect less time to get away.
"The fact he was able to get us that information right away and was accurate with it really provided the officers with the information about what they needed to look for," Waters said.
Mayor Handshoe said in her certificate appreciation that people always hear the adage "if you see something, say something," and Thompson put that into action.
Thompson again deferred the credit to police and the bank staff — whom he knows by name as a regular customer. A tiny fraction of banks ever get robbed, but the tellers were cool and collected and handled the situation well, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.