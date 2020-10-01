KENDALLVILLE — Drivers who usually travel U.S. 6 east of Kendallville will have to plan alternate routes for another week because of a road closure just east of the Noble-DeKalb county line.
Scott Manning, strategic communications director for the Indiana Department of Transportation, said Wednesday that work continues on a culvert pipe replacement on U.S. 6 between C.R. 24 and C.R. 3, a short distance into DeKalb County. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, Oct. 9, weather permitting.
The state highway detour for U.S. 6 during the closure follows S.R. 3, S.R. 8 and S.R. 327. Thru traffic, specifically semi tractor-trailers, must use the state highway detour.
Local traffic can use U.S. 6 between C.R. 24 and S.R. 3 and between S.R. 327 and C.R. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.