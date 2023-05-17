SHIPSHEWANA — “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” is coming to Shipshewana.
A theatrical version of the popular television game show is coming to the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana on November 25.
The live stage show, this production is the only way fans can experience “America’s Game” in person outside of taking a trip to Sony Pictures Studios in California.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 starting at 10 a.m., by phone through the Blue Gate Box Office or online at TheBlueGate.com
Often called the greatest game show of all time, Wheel of Fortune has been adapted into a stage show to give more fans access and more chances to win. Guests will be randomly selected to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself. The live stage show allows fans to spin a full-sized replica of the iconic Wheel of Fortune wheel. Contestants call consonants, buy vowels, and try to solve puzzles to win prizes, including trips or $10,000 in cash.
VIP packages are available and give fans early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access, and photo opportunities to spin the wheel. For tickets and more information, visit www.WheelofFortuneLive.com.
Pat and Vanna will not be on tour, and the hosts for this engagement will be announced at a later date. “Wheel of Fortune Live!” is a live touring production and is not for broadcast.
Wheel of Fortune, a TV version of the popular game ‘Hangman,’ is the most successful syndicated program in the history of TV. It’s earned 7 Emmy Awards including the 2011 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show. Hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White since its debut in 1983, the show has awarded more than $250 million in cash and prizes to its contestants. Over 10,000 people audition each year. The show draws 26 million viewers per week.
