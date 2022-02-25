SHIPSHEWANA — Ruth Ann Downey, the long-time clerk-treasurer for the town of Shipshewana, resigned from that position on Friday, Feb 18.
Downey, who’d served in that post for 33 years, said in a telephone interview she’d simply reached a point she thought it was in her best interest to step down.
“It just got to a point where there was a lot of stress, and I started to wonder what do I need to do for me at this point in my life? And I felt like, as much as I have enjoyed serving over the years, it was probably just time to walk away,” she explained.
Downey, an Ohio native, said she enjoyed the job and wanted to take a moment to thank the citizens of Shipshewana for her time in that office. She started as the town clerk-treasurer in 1989.
“Thank you for allowing me the privilege of serving in the position of town clerk-treasurer for the past 33 years,” she said. “And I wish the town nothing but success in its future endeavors.”
Downey said she isn’t sure what’s she’ll do now.
“You know, I’ve wondered what they do with old clerk-treasurers, but I’m not sure yet,” she said, laughing. “I know that sitting home isn’t going to be an option for me at this point. I hopefully will find something with less stress, maybe full-time, maybe part-time. At this point, I don’t know.”
Bob Shanahan, the Shipshewana town manager, said the town wishes only the best for Downey.
“We wish her only the best,” he said. “She’s been a stalwart of the town for more than 30 years, a good servant of the town and its people. We wish her all the best, all the best.”
Pat Brown, the chairperson of the LaGrange County Republican Party, said she is aware that Downey resigned, and will convence a caucus likely next month to select a replacement.
