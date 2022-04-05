Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
James E. Emrich Jr., 212, of the 00 block of Lane 275A, Turkey Lake, Hudson, was arrested at 9:07 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Emrich was held without bond.
Jason M. Geiger, 45, of the 500 block of Columbus Street, Wabash, was arrested at 1:06 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Geiger was held without bond.
Travis T. Huffman, 26, of the 400 block of Ramona Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Friday by Wolcottville police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Huffman was released on his own recognizance.
Steven J. Lester, 33, of the 2200 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at noon on Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Lester was held without bond.
Lemuel C. Pena, of the 1000 block of Sunnyside Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction for that offense. Pena was held on $2,500 bond.
Russell W. Ramsey, 50, of the 400 block of Mercer Avenue, Decatur, was arrested at 2:02 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Ramsey was held on $2,500 bond.
Vaughn E. Starks, 38, of the 2000 block of Algate Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:08 p.m. Friday on a body attachment warrant. Starks was held on $14,273.46 cash bond.
Justin C. Yates, 37, of the 500 block of Front Street, Rome City, was arrested at 9:51 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, a Level 6 felony. Yates was held on $2,500 bond.
Shelby L. Barrington, 29, of the 6700 block of West C.R. 350S, South Whitley, was booked at 8:06 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence related to a court order. No charging information provided.
Faith R. Ferguson, 45, of the 1000 block of Sunnyside Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:10 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Kevin J. Hochstetler, 18, of the 7200 block of West C.R. 400S, Topeka, was arrested at 4:14 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of minor in possession of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor; and minor consumes an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. Hockstetler was released on his own recognizance.
Elias Mendez Gomez, 23, of the 200 block of East Fifth Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:54 p.m. Saturday on a court order. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Derek R. Miller, 18, of the 10100 block of C.R. 46, Millersburg, was arrested at 4:14 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of minor in possession of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor; minor consumes an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance. Miller was held on $2,500 bond.
Teddy Rgisby, 53, of the 3300 block of Maddison Avenue, Indianapolis, was booked at 9:23 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence related to a probation violation.
James A. Scott, 45, of the 200 block of East Lisle Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:21 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia. Scott was released on his own recognizance.
Hunter J. Yoder, 19, of the 4200 block of West C.R. 500S, Pleasant Lake, was booked at 9:24 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Brittney D. Alexander, 26, of the 4500 block of West C.R. 900N, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:11 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; false informing/reporting, a Class A misdemeanor; theft-shoplifting, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Alexander was held without bond.
Jeffrey M. Davis, 54, of the 400 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 12:44 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Davis was held on $2,500 bond.
Scott L. Goodwin, 52, of the 64700 clock of C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested at 9:25 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of a being a sex offender failing to possession Indiana driver’s license or identification, a Class A misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Goodwin was held without bond.
Alejandro Leyva Rodriguez, 48, no address provided, was arrested at 5:46 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Rodriguez was released on his own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.