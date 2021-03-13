ALBION — Spring’s freeze-thaw cycle is taking its toll on the parking lots at the Albion branch of the Noble County Public Library.
The library’s board of trustees prioritized parking lot repairs Thursday night after seeing the damage firsthand.
Library director Sandy Petrie said she will get quotes for the board to consider at a future meeting. The board had anticipated the need for repairs at some point, but heavy traffic to the Noble County vaccine clinic has accelerated the deterioration of the asphalt in the back lot, along with freezing and thawing.
The county commissioners have helped with temporary patching until the weather is warm enough to do permanent paving, Petrie said.
“They’ve been fantastic,” Petrie said of the commissioners, county health officials and the clinic’s volunteers.
The library has hosted the vaccine clinic in the lower level of the library since January in partnership with the county health department.
Meanwhile, the parking lot expansion and the dog park project at the Avilla branch is progressing. Petrie said she expects to complete both parking lot projects this year.
Because of those projects, the library will postpone the replacement of the Albion branch’s electronic sign until later in 2021. The sign has repeatedly malfunctioned, Petrie said, but those repairs were under warranty. The warranty has now expired.
In other business, the board approved a simplified price structure for The Bridge. The Bridge has machines for poster printing and lamination, embroidery, MakerBot 3-D printing, paper cutting, resin formation and GlowForge laser cutting.
Petrie said The Bridge offers patrons an opportunity to create items themselves, explore new hobbies or launch a hobby into a business. The Chain O’Lakes Festival committee made its own posters with The Bridge equipment. Patrons do the work themselves, with library staff available to assist.
The Central Noble school board reappointed trustee Reta Sherwin to her fourth and final term on the library board. Sherwin serves as secretary.
