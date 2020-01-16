4 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Four people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Zakery E. DeCamp, 28, of the 1100 block of South 950W, Cromwell, was arrested at 8:48 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. DeCamp was held without bond.
Mary J. McCalla, 48, of the 1200 block of Steve Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Chance M. Sturdivant, 22, of the 1400 block of Spring Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Phillip T. Titara, 73, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:02 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Level 1 felony. Titara was held without bond.
