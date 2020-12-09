KENDALLVILLE — The city is getting closer, but it will still probably be a week or more before new streetlights are all installed and lit and new trees are planted in downtown.
Closer, but not quite there yet.
The good news is that work is still ongoing after long delays earlier this fall waiting to get light poles and supplies in and, on Wednesday morning, city engineer Scott Derby reported the project is nearing completions.
"They're going to start wiring the outlets at each tree grate location. They have a few days work there and then we wanted them to be clear out of our way before we get trees in the ground," Derby said. "The trees are in town, they're delivered, we're just waiting for their work.
"That could potentially happen in a week in a half, getting started on trees," Derby said.
Contractors starting installing streetlights in mid-November and have placed most of the poles in the downtown. Electrical for the entire system is in the process of being connected and that means the downtown is now close to getting some evening light again for the first time in months since the old posts were taken out.
"They have just one or two more light poles to go up. The work done (Tuesday) by AEP will now enable the contractor to get electrical power to the control panels. They will do that work the wiring inside the base of each light is done so they just need to get the system powered up from the control panels themselves," Derby said. "The rough time frame for lights is that same week, week and a half time frame."
The new streetlights and trees are part of Kendallville's $1.53 million streetscape project that's been ongoing this year.
After contractors made lightning progress tearing out and constructing new sidewalks and curbs this spring, the project the slowed down and languished while waiting for electrical work and for the city to receive the new lamp posts.
Originally the work was supposed to be done around the end of October, early November, but delays in getting some final pieces for the lights stalled the process.
The city received and has been hanging on to the new trees for downtown since about that time — the city street and park employees will be the ones placing the trees — but they've been waiting for the last bits of electrical work to complete before they drop roots and cover up.
