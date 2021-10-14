LIGONIER — Ligonier has taken the final step towards starting routine water projects.
City council members on Monday night approved ordinance 966-2021 for the second and final reading of its water bonds, which will be used for projects around the city.
Jeff Boyle, water works superintendent, said the bonds will be used for projects that involves maintenance and painting being done on the water tower and upgrades to the water lines on second and third streets.
“These need to be done to be in compliance. It occurs every 10 years,” he said.
The water tower maintenance makes up a large share of the water bonds recently passed which he said is a major expense for the city.
The projects will begin as soon as the bonds are sold. They go on sale in November.
In other business, council members passed another ordinance, which was the final reading of the city budget for 2022. Their final budget will now be submitted to the state for final approval.
Council members approved continuing the process of purchasing the property on Wright Street extension, which is handled by city attorney Steve Clouse.
Lastly, the council approved raising wages for city employees with an increase of 2.5%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.