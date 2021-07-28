LAGRANGE — Farmer’s State Bank executive Joe Urbanski got right down to business bright and early Tuesday morning, handing out eight checks worth a grand total of $300,000 to local school athletic directors.
Those checks were given to eight different high school programs to help offset the financial hardships those programs face.
Urbanski said the bank senior staff and board of directors first decided to make the donations after learning about the financial issues facing many school district athletic programs now face. Urbanski said the bank learned of those problems after hosting a meeting with Lakeland athletic director Kyle Grossman. Grossman contacted the bank seeking a sponsorship deal.
Grossman explained that all area athletic programs are self-funded, operating on the money they generate selling tickets to sporting events and concession sales. The money raised through ticket sales, concession revenue, and fundraisers is used not only to host sporting events but to purchase the uniforms and all of the other equipment those sports require. Grossman told Urbanski most of those programs typically operate on thin margins, but the recent coronavirus pandemic pushed many programs toward true financial hardship.
“Today, we’re going to give away $300,000 – it’s not something that we can do every year – but it’s a big deal to us and to the students that we’re going to impact,” Urbanski said before handing out the checks.
Farmers made donations to representatives from Lakeland, Westview, Prairie Heights, Angola, Fremont, Hamilton, Fairfield, and Sturgis high schools. Some of the schools got checks worth $25,000 to $30,000, depending on the size of the bank’s footprint in those communities. In areas where Farmers is the dominant player in the local financial market, like LaGrange County, schools received checks worth as much as $50,000.
“I have high school student athletes in my house, and I’m a big believer, and Farmers State Bank is a big believer too, in the impact that high school sports programs have on our students, from leadership development to teamwork, to communication skills,” he continued. “We know that the athletic director’s job is a tough job, so we wanted to thank you for everything you’re doing behind the scenes to give our students the opportunity that you give them.”
Urbanski said the bank typically helps more than a 100 local not-for-profit community organizations each year with donations worth somewhere around $200,000. Despite last year’s coronavirus pandemic, he said the bank was in a good position this year to offer the school support.
“The bank felt really blessed that we came out of it (the coronavirus pandemic) strong, and our local economy was still in pretty good shape,” he said. “We wanted to do something big, but we didn’t know what that was. Then a couple of months ago, Kyle (Grossman, the Lakeland High School athletic director) came to us and made us aware of the financial challenges the athletic program was having, compounded by the fact there were no ticket sales, concessions, sponsorships in 2020, and they made a pretty big request. We quickly decided we were interested in talking about this.”
Grossman said the Farmers donation is exactly the kind of help he’s hoped for when he reached out to the bank to propose a sponsorship deal.
“This is exactly what I’d hoped for. The amount of money the bank donated, it’s going to have a big impact on local students,” he said. “This is the primary sponsorship I was searching for. We’re thankful to Farmers State Bank that they were able and willing to give us this sponsorship package. This sets us up to be able to reward our student athletes with the things they want and need, as well as to be able to reward them for being student athletes. It makes a difference in their lives and adds to the experience of being a student athlete at the high school level.”
Brent Byler, the Prairie Heights High School AD said the bank wasn’t underestimating the negative impact the coronavirus pandemic had on local high school sports programs/ Many of those programs, he added, have been searched for revenue for those programs without increasing ticket and concession prices.
“Obviously, coming out of COVID, they weren’t wrong saying COVID had a huge impact on limited programs. As athletic directors, our programs rely on gate revenue and money we raise from concessions stands. The expenditures were pretty much still the same last year, and the revenue down, so this will have a huge impact.”
As costs increase, Byler said programs like his struggle knowing that increased ticket and concession prices aren’t the solution.
“You’re not going to sell a $4 hot dog,” he explained.
Fremont AD Roger Probst admitted he was caught off guard when Farmers approached his office to talk about making a donation to the Fremont program. Probst explained that his program lost tens of thousands of dollars last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Being a small school like Fremont, this is a lifesaver for us,” he added.
Urbanski said the donations fit well within the bank’s mission statement.
The most important thing for us is how many students it’s going to impact, how many kids and families that it’s going to impact for years,” he explained. “When I think of our mission statement, to make a difference in the communities we serve, this is really going to do that. It’s exciting.”
