ALBION — About a month into the school year, Central Noble is still ironing out kinks with reopening.
Though the district has zero cases of COVID-19, access to virtual learning has been a hurdle for some families, board members said at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Board President Eric Custer told the board he knew of students who had been without a school-supplied computer to use for at-home learning for over a week.
“I don’t know how we expect the students to excel if they don’t have the tools they need,” Custer said.
Superintendent Troy Gaff said, in a nutshell, that waiting on broken student computer repairs has deprived the district of being able to supply everyone with what they need.
This summer, Central Noble let its students take their computers home in case they needed them for schoolwork during the pandemic. Gaff said when everyone came back to school, many students had broken laptops from using them over summer break.
“I don’t disagree that we need it,” Gaff said.
Gaff said at the beginning of the school year, the district had 20 extra computers for students to use, but having to send them out for repairs has depleted the number of laptops available.
Labor Day weekend didn’t help, either, Gaff said, since that added time onto the usual five-day window the school has to wait for repairs.
Plus, Gaff said, the district made a point to find a repair shop that took the shortest time to repair. And, the schools can’t repair the computers themselves — the computers are Macbooks, meaning Apple only allows certified people in a certified repair shop to fix them.
The computers Central Noble uses are about five years old and out of production, too, Gaff said, meaning that parts needed for repairs are delayed.
As anyone familiar with the sticker price of Apple products knows, it isn’t cheap to replace Mac computers — Gaff said it costs $780 per device when the district orders in bulk packs of five devices, a significant discount compared to what people pay retail but still a large cost for the school.
Board Member Jason Schoeff thought the district should buy new laptops immediately. Gaff said if they did, it would take two weeks for the devices to arrive, and they won’t know by then if the district will still have the same problem, or if all of the laptops will be back from repair.
“We’ll figure something out,” Gaff said.
The board took no action on computer supply.
On the health side of managing the pandemic while going back to school, Central Noble Elementary Nurse Chelsea Carmien said things were going well with no cases of COVID-19 at school so far this year.
“There’s no positive tests that we know of at this point, even for family members,” Carmien told the board.
However, Carmien said it’s still a “hurdle” to educate parents with kids who are sent home from school why their symptoms warrant a time away from the school building — and explaining that it’s a state rule to send sick kids home, not the district’s.
“For the most part, staff, students have done a great job,” Carmien said.
Mask-wearing at the schools has been effective, too, Carmien said. Working in the elementary, she said she sees the young kids using them correctly without complaint.
The number of students being tested for COVID-19 has about tripled since the start of school, Carmien estimated.
Because the state is letting sick kids come back to school if they get a negative COVID-19 test, the incentive to be tested is higher now, Carmien said.
In other business, the district accepted resignations and approved new hires.
Those resigned were Abbey Mault, girls varsity track assistant; Kimberly Leffers, jr./sr. special education teacher; Chase Hazard, tech assistant; and Richelle Hootman, instructional assistant.
The new hires were Joseph Mawhorter, Jr./Sr. High teacher; Amanda Gibbs, Jr./Sr. High instructional assistant; and Vanesa Ratliff, Jr./Sr. High instructional assistant.
The board held a separate vote to approve Joseph Mawhorter’s hire, from which board member Mark Mawhorter abstained from voting.
