LAGRANGE — Lakeland’s board of trustees took a formal step Monday night toward officially hiring West Noble High School Principal Dr. Greg Baker as the school system’s new superintendent when they approved his contract of employment.
The board approved that contact by a 6-0 vote.
Board members will meet again next Monday night to formally hire Baker as the school district’s new superintendent.
According to a news release sent out by the school, Baker will earn a base salary of $107,000 a year in his role as the school district’s new superintendent. The contract also contains several incentive clauses and benefits that make Baker’s contract worth $142,866.05 annually.
The board held a public hearing before they voted on Baker’s new contact. Baker thanked the board members for the opportunity to be Lakeland’s next superintendent. He starts on July 1, replacing Dr. Eva Merkel, who announced in December she would retire at the end of the school year.
Merkel said she spent several hours with Baker Monday afternoon in her office talking about Lakeland. She told the board members Monday night that with Baker at the helm, Lakeland will be in good hands.
Board President David Larimer said Baker impressed board members with his wealth of experience.
“I know we made a good choice. He had a lot of qualifications that checked our boxes,” Larimer said after Monday’s meeting. “He has the experience raising academics. He has experience raising the school’s grade. Those things were important to us.”
Larimer said board members also were impressed with Baker’s approach to education.
“He’s very student-centered,” he added. “One of the many things we focused on as we looked for a new superintendent is the ability to change the culture for the better, improve academic standards, increasing graduations rates and show leadership. Kids respect him. Teachers respect him. That’s leadership. Leadership is a big reason we picked him.”
Baker is a West Noble graduate. He earned his doctorate in education in 2013, but after talking with his family, opted to stay at West Noble until his daughters graduated. That will happen this school year. With his daughters getting ready to head to college, he called it the perfect time for him to make the transition to a superintendent’s position.
Baker said Lakeland and West Noble serve similar communities. He called the superintendent’s job an extremely challenging position, but said the job allows him to have a direct impact on the lives of students.
“I love working with kids. I can’t see myself doing anything different,” Baker explained. “As you move up, you have a broader impact on kids. As principal, I had a whole building of kids to impact. At the corporation level, you have a whole corporation of kids whose lives you can affect for the better. And that’s the thing that drives me. I ask myself ‘What can I do to make it better for them?’”
Baker said as superintendent, he’ll be seen often by students and teachers in the various school buildings. At West Noble, Baker said he was a familiar sight at school activities like sporting events, something he said he intends to continue at Lakeland.
“I love going to watch athletic games, and the kids notice that,” he explained. “They see you there. And while they won’t wave, they do see you there. When you see them the next day and say ‘great job,” that’s what they want to hear. It builds rapport.”
His enthusiasm for all things school doesn’t stop at just watching a high school sporting events. Baker said he loves jumping in and helping where he can, including dishing out popcorn at a school concession stand.
Baker said he started seriously thinking about becoming a school superintendent while serving as an assistant principal under former West Noble Superintendent Dennis VanDuyne.
“He took me under his wing and started showing me the difference a superintendent can make,” he said.
