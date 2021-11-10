KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Redevelopment Commission members are still researching pricing and trying to figure out where they might be able to put up a new electronic sign that would be used to promote local businesses and events.
The hope would be to get something put up at the high-traffic intersection at U.S. 6 and S.R. 3 North by the Kroger plaza, but the plan is still in the early stages.
In a brief meeting Wednesday morning, redevelopment commission members briefly discussed their burgeoning plans for an electronic sign. The commission has been trying to pin down approximate pricing range for a sign.
Board President Kristen Johnson reported that a Kendallville park department sign ran about $45,000, while an electronic sign at the Community Learning Center was about $37,500. Johnson said she hadn't heard back from East Noble Schools, but later in the meeting non-voting East Noble commission member Barb Babcock said the recent sign installed at North Side Elementary was less than $40,000.
Johnson said she'd like for the project to cost less than $45,000-$50,000 total.
Board members have been targeting the U.S. 6 and S.R. 3 North junction as a good location for the board, since it has high traffic and would capture attention of people who are already in the city, as opposed to locations like U.S. 6 and S.R. 3 or S.R. 3 and South Main Street, which are entryways to the city but also are areas many drivers travel past while bypassing the city on their way somewhere else.
Johnson said she'd continue to try to track down a few more prices and reach out to sign companies for quotes, as well as reach out to owners on the south side of the U.S. 6/S.R. 3 North junction to talk about possibly placing an electronic sign on their property.
In other business Wednesday morning, Johnson informed fellow board members that she is going to have to resign her seat soon because she's moving just outside the city limits.
Redevelopment commission members must be residents of the city and Johnson's new home is located just outside Kendallville's borders.
Johnson's upcoming resignation will mean the commission with have another new member this year. With the exception of Loren Allen, the other three current members of the commission have less than a year of experience, with Tara Streb, Jim Jarrett and Carla Lowe, all having been appointed this summer to fill vacancies.
Non-voting East Noble member Babcock also joined the board this summer, replacing Brent Durbin, although Babcock had previously served on the RDC as both a voting and non-voting member in prior years.
