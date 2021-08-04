Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Terry R. Dowell, 46, of the 400 block of East Washington Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:51 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Dowell was held on $2,500 bond.
Christopher J. Fugate, 32, of the 300 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:25 p.m. Monday by Wolcottville police on a charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nestor Gutierrez Valenciano, 18, of the 700 block of Marilyn Avenue, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:51 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on charges of disarming a law enforcement officer, a Level 5 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Tori A. Hensinger, 19, of the 1000 block of Babybu Road, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Hensinger was held without bond.
Joseph A. Jordan, 41, of the 2000 block of North Old S.R. 3, Avilla, was arrested at 4:34 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Jordan was held on $2,500 bond.
Megan M. Jordan, 32, of the 1900 block of C.R. 60, Auburn, was arrested at 8:04 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Jordan was released on her own recognizance.
Michael Skillen, 39, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 8:54 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Skillen was held on $1,000 bond.
Mitchel D. Wentworth, 59, of the 1500 block of West C.R. 1050N, Wawaka, was arrested at 5:58 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Wentworth was held on $2,500 bond.
Andrew J. Yoquelet, 30, of the 900 block of Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Yoquelet was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.