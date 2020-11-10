ALBION — Curtis Holley moved into his home on C.R. 500S in 1978.
He called the stretch of road in front of his home, at least at that point, “a quiet country road.”
Today? He referred to it as a “death trap.”
The Noble County Commissioners are going to do what they can to help.
Holley and at least two neighboring home owners appeared before the commissioners Monday to ask that the speed limit on the stretch of C.R. 500S between Old S.R. 3 and S.R. 205 be reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph.
“We have children,” Angela Gump said. “It’s crazy what we have coming up and down our roads. It’s very dangerous.”
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith discussed a traffic study on that stretch of road. One home owner cited that study which said 185 vehicles per day, on average, exceed the current 55 mph limit.
“I’m very sympathetic with what you’re experiencing,” Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman said.
Holley said years ago, he and his wife could walk and bicycle on the road. Now, the speeding vehicles make that impossible.
“We’re not fighting you, we’re asking for your assistance,” Holley said.
The commissioners were listening. Commissioner Justin Stump motioned to start the process for the speed on that stretch of road be reduced to 45 mph. Commissioners Anita Hess provided the second and the measure passed unanimously.
Smith said the process of lowering a speed limit can take anywhere from six to eight weeks. A public hearing on the issue will be held before the commissioners can officially adopt the lower limit.
Until then, Smith said the highway department could put up signs designating the road 55 mph. Many people mistakenly believe if a road’s speed limit is not marked, that there is no speed limit, Smith said.
By state law, country roads which are not marked have a speed limit of 55 mph.
Increased law enforcement presence on the road was also discussed.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The commissioners approved a new computer console update for the Noble County E-911 Dispatch Center for $476,000. The commissioners also approved a service agreement with the provider of the new system, Motorola, for $55,000 a year for the next 10 years. That service agreement calls for the company to provide software and hardware updates at no additional charge.
At their Sept. 28 meeting, the commissioners gave Noble County E-911 Director Shellie Coney permission to seek a maximum of $486,102 in CARES Act funding to install up to six new computer stations at the county’s dispatch center. The new stations are necessary because the older equipment is obsolete.
Coney had learned the county’s current computer system for dispatching police and fire units would stop receiving support from provider Motorola at the end of the year, and had requested quotes to replace the equipment.
Coney proposed updating the system to have a dedicated T1 line which would end the busy signals which occasionally leave dispatchers unable to communicate with officers in the field.
From August 2019 through August 2020, there were 3,615 such instances when officers had attempted to contact dispatch but were unable to do so due to the amount of radio traffic in the county. Those instances added up to 196.2 minutes of disrupted service in that time period. There were another 41 minutes when the dispatch center could not get a signal out to responders.
According to Coney, the county has five channels which can be used to communicate back and forth with officers. There are currently 650 users who have radios which can try to use those five channels, though this does not take into account the different shifts firefighters and police officers work.
Having a dedicated line would prioritize calls from officers and firefighters throughout Noble County, and would even allow dispatchers to send out emergency messages if an officer was already communicating with them or accidentally had an open microphone.
• The commissioners appointed Gary Gatman to the board of the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau for another three-year term. The commissioners also selected Heather DeLorenzo to serve a three-year term on the same board. DeLorenzo is the assistant property manager at Chain O’ Lakes State Park.
DeLorenzo will take the board seat held by Kaitlyn Sproles, who declined to serve another three-year term.
• Smith announced receipt of a petition requesting that C.R. 400E between C.R. 200S and S.R. 3 become a paved road. Smith said it will be put into the county’s five-year paving plan, with it likely taking between two to three years before it happens. The cost of paving the approximately one-mile stretch would be $100,000.
