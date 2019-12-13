HOWE — When the barricades finally came down this week, reopening State Road 120 through Howe after a more than a six-month-long project rebuilding 11 blocks of the road was more or less completed, it didn’t take long for traffic to return to normal.
But it may take a little time for drivers to get used to some of the changes the state made.
The state wrote a check for nearly $2.5 million to have contractor Rieth Riley completely rebuild the road through the heart of Howe’s business district. The old roadbed was ripped out, a new roadbed put down and then a brand new surface installed. Crews also installed new storm sewers aimed at helping improve drainage around town and constructed new ADA compliant curbs and sidewalks.
But it’s the brand new reverse-angle parking that seems to have some drivers confused. Drivers are now expected to pull past an open parking spot, throw their vehicles in reverse and back into the parking spots in front of many businesses along the state road.
Over at the Gathering Place, a Howe restaurant, it seems most of her breakfast regulars have gotten used to the change, though somewhat reluctantly, said waitress Toni Collins.
“They think it’s stupid,” she whispered while grabbing a fresh pot of coffee to take to a nearby table to refill six or so coffee cups.
Despite the state’s attempts to limit the disruption to local business while the road was under construction, Collins said many of the restaurant’s customers simply stayed away. She explained that many of the restaurant’s regulars are elderly, and many have physical limitations, and the challenge of finding a parking spot close enough to the restaurant proved just too great for many of those customers.
Things, however, are starting to pick up again now that road is once again open. It did take Collins a couple of days of explaining to many customers how reverse-angle parking works. For the most part, she said, her regulars are just happy to have the road reopen once again.
“I think things are slowly starting to get back to normal again,” she said.
Construction started on the road in late April, and the crews worked in five phases trying to keep local traffic flowing. But despite the good intentions, those phases seemed to do more to confuse people than help, said Wendy Stevens, owner of Puppy Love, a dog grooming business.
“We’re grateful it’s finally open again,” she explained.
Stevens said business at her dog grooming business dropped off during construction, as people appeared to struggle to find the way to her shop. Many called her store saying they couldn’t find a way through town to her store, she added.
Since the road reopened on Monday, however, the phone at Puppy Love hasn’t stopped ringing.
“We’re booked up for two weeks. One hundred and 159 appointments so far,” Stevens said.
At Howe’s BP station, on the west edge of the construction project, business is just starting to return to normal again, said Amanda Rogers, the store’s manager.
After the state completed the first phase of the project, which including the portion of S.R. 120 that runs in front of Roger’s store, the state kept the barricades up at the intersection of S.R. 120 and S.R. 9, keeping thru traffic from trying to roll through town and into the new construction zones. But that simply seemed to detour the traffic that found its way on the finished roadway right through the BP lot.
Rogers said the road closure seemed to have the greatest impact on the store’s big truck traffic. Those trucks stopped showing up at the station to fuel up during the construction. Rogers said she hopes that business finally returns to the station, but it hasn’t come back yet.
Nichole Hacha-Thomas, a spokesperson for the Fort Wayne office of the Indiana Department of Transportation said there’s still some work left to finish. Most of the signage, especially the signs explaining the reverse angle parking. Crews were unable to do the worked require to reseeding and place sod where needed. And some of the painting needed to mark the pavement needs to be touched up. Thomas said that work would be completed in the spring
“We really appreciate the patience of the community and area residents,” she said. “We know the construction was frustrating at times, but we are positive the final product is worth the wait.”
