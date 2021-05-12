LAGRANGE — A LaGrange County man will be spending the next 20 years in an Indiana prison after he was sentenced Monday to a single charge of child molesting, a Level 1 felony.
Robert Hoff, 35, of 3900 block of North C.R. 200E, LaGrange, formerly of Wolcottville, was arrested last May along with his wife, Mandy Hoff, and charged with one count of child molesting and one count of incest. The pair was accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old child. Police said they believe Hoff had been molesting the child for at least four years.
Hoff was scheduled for a June trial when he agreed in March to a plea deal offered by the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s office. In that plea, Hoff agreed to plead guilty to a single charge of child molesting in return for the state dismissing the incest charge, a Level 4 felony.
Monday, Judge William Walz of the LaGrange County Circuit Court formally sentenced Hoff to 30 years, capped at 20 years executed in prison per the plea agreement. Hoff also was ordered to serve 10 years of probation upon his release.
In addition, Hoff was ordered to pay a fine of $200, court costs of $185, probation fees, and ordered to participate in sex offender counseling. Hoff also was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
His wife, Mandy Hoff, 38, was sentenced in March to a 16-year prison sentence after she agreed to plead guilty to a single charge of child molesting.
Indiana State Police arrested the Hoffs on May 20, 2020, after they completed a criminal investigation of the couple. The investigation was triggered by a complaint police received from the Indiana Department of Child Services alleging the Hoffs were involved in sexual activity with a minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.