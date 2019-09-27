ROME CITY — Student-sized Power Rangers, Incredibles, Batmen, Supermen, Wonder Women, princesses and other costumed characters turned out in droves Thursday morning at Rome City Elementary School to see amazing feats and hear an anti-bullying message from Guardian, one of the characters from “OmegaMan & Friends” school assembly programs.
Guardian, whose alter-ego is Andy Garvin, visited East Noble schools this week ahead of October as Bullying Awareness Month. Rome City Elementary was the last stop on a tour of all of the district’s elementary schools.
Rome City principal Heather Green, dressed in her own superhero costume, said Oct. 7 is National Anti-Bullying Day, when East Noble students will wear blue T-shirts to stomp out bullying in their schools.
Garvin, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, said “OmegaMan & Friends” is a comic-book-style national program founded by Marc “OmegaMan” Wilkes in 2011 in Lakeland, Florida. Wilkes drew on his own childhood experience of being bullied because of a speech impediment to create comic superhero OmegaMan, whose mission is “to promote positive choices and move the student’s hearts and minds to contemplate positive change and new direction for their lives.”
An ordinary guidance counselor by day, OmegaMan battles the evil Sceptor, a villain of negative behaviors such as bullying, drugs, alcohol, lying, stealing and cheating, for the hearts and minds of students everywhere.
OmegaMan’s friends include Guardian, Iceman, Dynamo, Stonehands and Titan, portrayed by former professional or semi-pro athletes, wrestlers and strongman competitors. They carry the message of “Be a H.E.R.O.” — Help Everyone Respect Others — and drive home the point with amazing feats of strength like breaking baseball bats in half, bending a steel rod in half or lifting weights.
There are no phonies here. The actors actually can perform their feats.
Gavin, a former semi-pro baseball player and North American strongman competitor, ripped a 2-inch phone book in half, bent a straight, half-inch steel rod into a fish he called Nemo, and broke a bat in half over his knee.
Gavin’s hour-long program featured pounding, upbeat music and a fast-paced talk about making good choices. He plucked students from the audience to examine his props for authenticity, at one point hoisting two students above his shoulder with one arm.
“Two things prevent bullying, Gavin said. “Respect and making good choices. Live the hero lifestyle.” He said the bystander in a school who sees bullying happen is the most powerful person of all.
“Any young person who hears or sees bullying should be a dream-maker, not a dream-breaker,” Gavin said. “When peers — that’s you and your classmates — step up and say ‘knock it off,’ bullying stops.”
Guardian also brought gifts to the school, including two first-edition “OmegaMan” comic books for the school library and autographed posters. The bent steel rod, torn phone book and broken bat will go display at the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.