KENDALLVILLE — Everything that's been happening in downtown Kendallville? That's no accident.
Sidewalk and lighting upgrades. Building renovations. Aesthetic improvements. New businesses. Enthusiasm.
That didn't just happen on its own. And Kendallville residents and leaders sitting down with representatives from Main Street America on Friday wanted to impress the point on the review board.
Kendallville is up for consideration of national accreditation with the Main Street organization, a designation that would recognize the city and Historic Downtown Kendallville for its achievements and structure put in place to ensure its downtown thrives.
"It's intentional. It's not accidental. It's being done with a lot of effort," Noble County Convention and Visitor's Bureau Exectuvie Director Grace Caswell said during the 50-minute opening focus group hosted at City Hall.
The police training room was filled to capacity as local residents and leaders came to share their feedback about what's happening in the city and why it deserves the recognition.
Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson was shut out, working quietly in her office next door, as the process doesn't allow the city's full-time director to take part in this process. The review board wants to hear the details from everyone else.
That being said, Friday's opening session was filled with several major movers in the community — Historic Downtown Kendallville board members including President Tara Streb; Caswell from the CVB, new Be Noble Inc. Executive Director Melanie Kellog and of course Mayor Suzanne Handshoe among others — but the group of more than 20 sung the city's accomplishments for the full 50-minute allotted time.
Last year, the city was named an Affiliate Main Street America program after a site visit in June. Now, the city is looking to take that next step up the ladder.
As a requirement of the $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant the city is receiving from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, Kendallville had to work toward accreditation through the national organization. Affiliate status is the first step in that process.
Indiana has 14 nationally accredited Main Streets, with the closest to our area being Wabash. Auburn and Angola both hold affiliate status with the national program, like Kendallville.
Kendallville is already an Indiana Main Street accredited community, one of only 24 in the state along with Auburn, Angola and Columbia City. Albion, Avilla, Waterloo, LaGrange and Shipshewana hold “downtown affiliate” status recognized through Indiana Main Street.
In the first session focused on "broad-based commitment to revitalization," the review board wanted to hear about the ways Historic Downtown Kendallville is collaborating with government, nonprofit and community members and how the city's Main Street organization is promoting its work to residents and beyond.
The focus group has a lot to say.
Newsletters and the many events make direct event marketing a cinch, Caswell said.
Historic Downtown Kendallville is working in tandem with the economic development corporation to help establish a co-working space downtown, Kellog noted.
Historic Downtown Kendallville connects with numerous nonprofits to host events and help amplify and promote their individual missions, Streb said.
And the work that Johnson does to keep people in the know and help coordinate ongoing improvements has created a more connected and enthusiastic downtown, Mark Yeager of Inspiration Ministries said.
"We really have a great opportunity to shine in the community," Yeager said.
Accreditation is not just about hosting popular events, however. Main Street America is also looking for a strong foundation, a organization that's built to last and to continue to work even after big bursts of enthusiasm from grants or projects starts to wear off.
Todd Zeiger of Indiana Landmarks chimed in to note that Historic Downtown Kendallville is one community he works with that really is attacking all four of its main goals — organization/governance, design, promotion and economic vitality — simultaneously.
Some communities are really good at focusing one one or two and ignoring while doing less with the others, but Kendallville is not only doing the events and promotion but it's driven forward hard on historic preservation and building revitalization at the same time, Zeiger said.
One topic that came up that appeared to give the review board a little concern was Historic Downtown Kendallville's sustainability. Right now, Johnson's full-time position is funded primarily by $25,000 annual contributions from the Kendallville city budget as well as the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission.
If budgetary or political conditions change and those groups decide to pull their money, does organization suddenly deflate?
It's a tough but fair question, although board members were confident that community organizations would step up to find a way. After all, the city found a way to fund a position that most community's its size would never have.
Handshoe noted that while its an election year and the city will have new leadership come 2024 as she is stepping down as well as one longtime councilman, Kendallville has been prudent to build a surplus so that it has funding available to continue contributing to something that's become a central focus for the city at the end of the mayor's tenure in office.
The 10 a.m. session was the first of five planned for the day, with breakouts on preservation-based economic development, diversified funding and sustainability, inclusive leadership and organizational capacity and strategy-driven programming and demonstrated impact following up later in the day.
At the end of the intro, Andrea Kern of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, who led the session, told those gathered to be proud of what the city has accomplished so far.
"I hope you all walk out of here feeling good," Kern said.
