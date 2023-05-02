INDIANAPOLIS — What did your state senators accomplish this session?
They got a dozen bills through the legislature and Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk, with veteran Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, and freshman Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo, each getting six bills they authored — sometimes in concert with other senators — through the process.
Glick, who represents District 13 covering all of LaGrange, Steuben and Noble counties as well as western townships in DeKalb County, is a well-established conservative senator in the upper chamber and also chairs the senate's Natural Resources Committee, therefore carrying some key bills for legislation that runs through that area.
Johnson, who was just elected in District 14 covering the rest of DeKalb County and portion of Allen County, enters the senate as a new social issue firebrand and found some early success with legislation on culture topics.
Here's a look at the bills the two northeast Indiana senators got through the General Assembly this year. Not all of these bills have been signed by the governor or enacted into law yet — it's possible Holcomb could yet veto one of these measures — but these bills all successfully cleared the statehouse this session:
Sen. Glick's bills
• S.B. 9, authored with Republican Sens. Jean Leising and Eric Koch, "Energy utilities"
A lengthy and complex utility bill, one of the topics is adjusting the retirement process for coal-fired power plants. Glick talked about this bill briefly at a legislative forum at the halfway point of the session.
“What has happened is there’s been an acceleration of a retirement of those coal-fired generators and in some states it has gone too fast,” Glick said. “The idea of don’t shut down the coal or the old plants too soon. Phase them out, give our incentives, but do it in an orderly process so no Hoosier has to scramble for energy at the last minute.”
• S.B. 72, authored with Republican Sens. Jean Leising and Vaneta Becker, "Education matters"
The cursive writing issue never truly dies, as this bill requires public and private elementary schools to report whether they teach cursive writing and, if so, at what grade level. The Indiana Department of Education will prepare a report by Dec. 1.
• S.B. 472, authored with Republican Sens. Mark Messer and Rick Niemeyer, "Advanced recycling"
Inspired by processed like those done by Ashley-based Brightmark, the bill sets up definitions and regulations for those types of facilities breaking down recyclables into raw components for reuse.
• S.B. 423, authored with Republican Sen. Jean Leising, "Animal impoundment"
Adds definitions for impound agencies, sets requirements for care and rules for notification, euthanization of animals and reporting requirements, as well as civil immunities for veterinarians acting under provisions of the law.
• S.B. 412, authored with Republican Sen. Jean Leising, "Natural resource matters"
The bill primarily deals with various flood issues including identification and enforcement of deficient structures, as well as updates to floodplain management and flood control laws.
• S.B. 252, authored with Democratic Sen. Shelli Yoder and Republican Ed Charbonneau, "Long acting reversible contraceptives"
Allows a long acting reversible contraceptive that is prescribed to and obtained for a Medicaid recipient to be transferred to another Medicaid recipient if certain requirements are met.
Sen. Johnson's bills
• S.B. 480, authored with Republican Sens. Ed Charbonneau and Gary Byrne, "Gender transition procedures for minors"
One of the hot-button bills of this session, the bill bans gender-affirming care for minors in Indiana. Indiana Democrats identified it as one of the bills on its so-dubbed "slate of hate," and Gov. Eric Holcomb called the issue "clear as mud" before ultimately choosing to sign it into law.
• S.B. 474, authored with Republican Sen. Vaneta Becker, "Home health agencies"
The bill allows home health agencies to operate in any Indiana county and provides oversight powers to the Indiana State Department of Health, allows for home health aids to conduct feeding tube procedures and removes drug testing requirements for home health aides.
• S.B. 275, authored with Republican Sen. Liz Brown, "Practice of medicine terms"
Provides, for purposes of the law prohibiting the unlawful practice of medicine or osteopathic medicine, that "the practice of medicine or osteopathic medicine" includes attaching to an individual's name the words "allergist," "electrophysiologist," "geriatrician," "immunologist," "medical geneticist," "neonatologist," or "pulmonologist."
• S.B. 273, authored with Republican Sen. Ed Charbonneau, "Administration of anesthesia in dental office"
Allows an anesthesiologist, a certified registered nurse anesthetist, and an anesthesiologist assistant to administer moderate sedation, deep sedation, or general anesthesia to a patient in a dental office if certain standards are met.
• S.B. 214, authored with Republican Sen. Kyle Walker, "Standing order for overdose intervention drugs"
Provides that a statewide standing order for the dispensing of an overdose intervention drug must allow for choice in the: (1) purchasing; (2) dispensing; and (3) distributing; of any formulation or dosage of a naloxone product that is approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration.
• S.B. 71, authored with Republican Sen. Mike Bohacek, "Parole"
"Specifies that a person placed on parole following a term of imprisonment that includes a sentence for a crime of violence may be released on parole for not more than 24 months. Provides that time served while confined to a prison or jail does not count toward time served on parole."
Later this week: Looking at the bills passed by our local state Reps. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City; Denny Zent, R-Angola, and Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn.
