LAGRANGE — Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School students and Lakeland Intermediate School students got an unexpected day off school Wednesday thanks to Lakeland Superintendent Dr. Eva Merkel.
As Merkel was arriving at the school district’s corporate office building, and parking her truck, her vehicle malfunctioned. Instead of stopping, the truck leaped forward, jumping a curb, rolling across the sidewalk where it struck a electrical junction box that sat next to the corporation office building. That caused the power to both the 7-12 building and the 3-6 building to fail.
Merkel was uninjured, and her truck sustained minor damage but the electrical system at the school required major repairs.
Merkel said NIPSCO crews dispatched to the scene informed the school office it likely would take the rest of Wednesday to repair the damage.
Since the two schools were without power, students were sent home.
