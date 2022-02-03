LIGONIER — The Ligonier police department will be receiving a special gift to help protect its police dog.
The department announced they will be getting a bullet and stab protective vest for its K-9, Rocko, donated to them by non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s Inc., who provides equipment like protective vests for police dogs across the country.
Rocko’s vest was sponsored by Kimberly Shader of Orlando, Florida, and will embroider the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always” on it. The vest is expected to arrive at the department within 8-10 weeks.
The program is open to dogs that are at least 20 months old and are actively employed and certified with law enforcement agencies.
The vest is designed to protect police dogs from both gunshots and sharp objects like knives.
Patrol Sergeant Brandon Stout said the department has had Rocko for about a year and a half and that they want him to have the same protection as its officers do.
“When the K-9 enters a situation with its handler, we know he has protection now,” he said.
The idea for getting a vest for Rocko started when the department’s K-9 handler attended a animal life saving class and discovered he could apply for the donation of a protective vest.
He said it was a no brainer for them wanting to get the vest.
“We believe our dog should be protected when on duty,” he said.
Ligonier’s police K-9 is typically used about 2-3 times per week, but is on duty and ready to use everyday like police officers.
He said the department has never had any incidents with Rocko being attacked while on duty and that it gives the K-9 handler a peace of mind knowing that Rocko is protected.
