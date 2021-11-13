Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Jonathon L. Anderson, 42, of the 3400 block of Adirondack Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Anderson was held without bond.
Christein L. Barron, 35, of the 2100 block of Parole Street, Anderson, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Barron was released on her own recognizance.
Diane Day, 60, of the 1900 block of Bodenhafer Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Day was released on her own recognizance.
Jerrly L. Neuman, 53, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony. Neuman was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael A. Pearson, 54, of the 600 block of Williams Street, Angola, was arrested at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday on a court order relating to a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided. Pearson was held without bond.
Thomas A. Penrod, 38, of the 200 block of York Drive, Middlebury, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Penrod was held on $2,500 bond.
Donald A. Shultz Jr., 40, of the 1600 block of Halford Street, Anderson, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Shultz was held on $2,500 bond.
Jeremy Smith, 39, of the 100 block of Garfield Court, South Bend, was arrested at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Smith was held without bond.
Gabrielle B. Hagenbuch, 26, of the 9800 block of North C.R. 400W, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:38 a.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Hagenbuch was held on $2,500 bond.
Kyle P. King, 36, of the 600 block of C.R. 40, Garrett, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. King was held without bond.
Douglas R. Merriman, 18, of the 1400 block of Anderson Drive, Garret, was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Merriman was held on $1,500 bond.
