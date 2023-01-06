LAGRANGE —The Farm Place, Inc. has received a $1,300 grant from LaGrange County
Community Foundation to support the Animal Companionship Center. The award is one of the LCCF’s 2022 Nonprofit Assistance grants.
Jackie Myers, president of the board of directors for The Farm Place, said the money will be used to purchase a laptop computer for
the ACC. The center is located north of LaGrange on State Rd. 9.
“We are so pleased to receive this grant. It will help us replace our very old computer, which is very slow and clunky. We will use this new laptop to manage our finances, store digital documents, create presentations, and more,” she said.
This year, The Farm Place is building the ACC, a combination of office space and meeting rooms adjacent to a barn, stables, and fenced pasture, where court-ordered visitations and family reunifications can take place with the added benefit of comfort animals.
The Farm Place was created in 2016, and is a faith-based organization with a mission “To provide a safe, nurturing, and restorative place for children in need through animal companionship and other therapeutic methods.”
Shortly after it was organized, The Farm Place purchased ten acres north of LaGrange and soon built a three-story, eight-bedroom, handicap-accessible home on the property. A licensed foster family now occupies that home. More than 65 children have passed through its doors since it opened in March 2020.
Established in 1991, the LaGrange County Community Foundation is a charitable organization with the mission to inspire and sustain generosity, leadership, and service in our community. The foundation connects people to charitable causes and provides resources to nonprofits to make a lasting and sustainable impact. For more information about the LCCF, call 463.4363 or visit lccf.net.
