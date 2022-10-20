LAGRANGE — After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LCYC-sponsored Taste of LaGrange County is back this Saturday, and its organizers say this year’s event is the biggest and maybe the best event ever.
“It’s back and it’s full swing,” said Jennifer Martin, the executive director of LaGrange Communities Youth Centers. “We have a ton of food vendors this year that just want to come in and show LaGrange County what they’ve got. I think that’s great.”
Martin added that more restaurants and food-based businesses reached out to the LCYC this year asking to be part of the event than ever before. Taste of LaGrange County takes place Saturday, starting at 6 p.m., inside the community building at the LaGrange County 4-H Fairgrounds. Tickets are $30 a piece, and some tickets will be available at the door.
Martin said advanced ticket sales have gone well. She said she believes people are ready for events like Taste of LaGrange County to come back.
People are ready to get back out there, to get back doing normal things,” she explained.
Advanced ticket sales have been brisk.
“People are really responding well,” Martin said. This should be a fun night”
Taste of LaGrange County was created by the LCYC to allow local restaurants to show off their best, and give residents a chance to try new foods. More than 20 local establishments will be represented.
This is the first year since 2019 that LCYC has presented Taste of LaGrange County. Concerns for people’s health and well-being during the pandemic prompted LCYC officials to cancel the last two events.
This year, Taste of LaGrange County is offering an additional Beer and Wine component, allowing guests to sample beer and wine as well. Those tickets are an additional $10 and can be purchased at the event.
The food available this year for tasting run from smoked meats to after-dinner treats. Restaurants participating in this year’s event include Linders on Main, The Howe Restaurant, J Bonz, The Blue Gate, Howie’s Six Mile, Energy Mix, Fireside Craft Burgers and Brew, The Turkey Lake Tavern, Destination 814, Courtside, China Wok,
Tiffany’s, Coody Brown’s, Twin Six Café, Elmo’s, Jaru’s Creations and more.
Taste of LaGrange County has come to be an important event on the LCYC calendar. It’s become the largest single fundraiser for LCYC. In addition to the food, LCYC volunteers have gathered dozens of items that will be up for auction, also starting at 6 p.m.
This year, in addition to the food, Taste of LaGrange County will feature live music. The LaGrange group, First Wind, will be playing hits from the 1970s and 80s. The band will perform for about an hour and a half, playing while people are sampling the food and bidding on items in a silent auction.
A live auction of big-ticket items kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Proceeds raised by the event help fund a wide variety of LCYC projects, including its Suspension School, numerous after school programs, and summer day camps.
