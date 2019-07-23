LAGRANGE —Bidders at Saturday’s LaGrange County 4-H Fair annual auction were happy to reach for their checkbooks and reward local 4-H members for their hard work this year.
The weeklong event wrapped up Saturday morning with its annual livestock auction, and bidders rewarded 4-H members with large checks.
The auction’s big winner was Gabriana Beeman, whose championship hog sold for $10,250, nearly $38.25 a pound, to a group of 22 buyers.
Logan Blair sold his championship steer for $6,100 to a group of nine buyers.
And Michael Perkins sold a quart of milk from his supreme championship Holstein for $1,625 to a group of 16 buyers.
All in all, LaGrange County 4-H Club members sold 337 lots for a total of $274,294.83 at the auction. That’s up from last year’s auction total of $261,178.45.
Club members sold 38 rabbits, 27 meat chickens, 23 ducks, 15 turkeys, seven geese, 10 lots of pork chops, 14 lambs, 65 goats, 13 dairy beef, 42 started calves, 54 hogs, and 19 lots of beef cattle.
Collin Keeslar exhibited the fair’s championship rabbit. It sold for $400 to Lima Elevator Co. Wolcottville’s Gavin Roberts reserve championship brought him $225 from a group of six bidders.
LaGrange’s Logan Fry sold his championship poultry for $150 to a Miller Poultry and the Emma Café & Catering Inc. Reserve poultry champion Aliyah Fry of Lagrange sold a bird for $100.
Grand champion duck exhibitor Catelyn McNamara of Wolcottville sold her duck for $350 to two bidders. Reserve champion Kennedy Myers of Mongo sold her duck for $350 to three bidders.
Whitney Myers of Lagrange sold her prize-winning turkey for $550 to four bidders. Reserve champion Keenan Hanaway of Wolcottville sold his prize-winning turkey for $245.
Grand champion goose exhibitor Kennedy Myers sold her winning bird for $500 to a group of buyers. Reserve champion goose exhibitor Abigail Myers of Mongo sold her prize winning goose for $250.
Colton Knepp of Shipshewana sold his prize winning lot of pork chops for $1,600 to five buyers. Reserve champion Reese Wolheter of Kendallville sold her lot of pork chops for $875.
Championship Jersey dairy cow exhibitor Kaylie Rolin of LaGrange sold a container of milk from her prize winning animal to a group of buyers for $900.
Championship dairy goat exhibitor Jada Mauck of Topeka sold milk from her animal to a group of bidders for $725. Reserve champion exhibitor Eden Mauck sold her animal’s milk for $575.
Reserve champion Emalin Sherman of LaGrange sold her 271-pound hog for $2,500 to a group of local bidders.
Reserve champion beef exhibitor Caytlin Sherman of Lagrange sold her 1,312-pound steer for $4,225 to a group of 20 bidders.
Zachary Miller of LaGrange sold his 136-pound championship lamb for $1,350 to a group of bidders. Reserve champion Memphis Bontrager of Middlebury sold her 100-pound wether for $2,450.
Katie Miller of Shipshewana sold her 96-pound meat goat for $3,000 to a group of 11 bidders.
Grand champion dairy breed exhibitor Wyatt Hanaway of Wolcottville sold his 99-pound animal for $725 to a group of bidders. Reserve champions Joshua Sheets of Wolcottville sold his 80-pound wether for $570.
Madalyn Newby of Hudson sold her 1,446-pound dairy steer for $2,600 to a group of bidders. Reserve champion Blake Cain of LaGrange sold his 1,566-pound steer for $2,400.
Championship started calf exhibitor Blake Kain of LaGrange sold his 463-pound steer for $1,825 to several local businesses. Reserve champion Katie Miller of Shipshewana sold her 569-pound steer for $2,025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.