GOSHEN – The 27th annual Interra Credit Union holiday service project, Hometown Giving, is in full swing.
Through a variety of initiatives, the project provides financial support, adopts families and donates wish list items to support organizations that serve those in need throughout a five-county area where Interra offices are located.
Last year, close to $50,000 was distributed together with hundreds of gifts donated by staff and members.
“This year has significantly impacted the nonprofits in our community,” Meegan Siegwarth, Vice President of Marketing at Interra Credit Union stated. “Even though Interra has provided additional resources throughout the increased 2020 community needs, we are grateful that our members and staff remain committed to helping and participating in this year’s Hometown Giving initiatives,” added Siegwarth. In addition to the corporate support of $20,000, Interra also partakes in staff fundraisers and member initiatives to raise extra donations for the service project. A staff committee met earlier this fall to review and determine which agencies Hometown Giving will support this year. Committee members contacted these organizations to gather wish list needs and adopt-a-family information.
Angel Trees are up at all Interra offices allowing the community to be involved. While lobbies are operating by appointment only, members are able to receive information about the Angel Tree tags through the drive-thru. “We make the process stress-free for members and these organizations as we take care of delivering the items to the nonprofits at the end of the year,” Siegwarth shared.
“Merry Match” provides opportunities for people to donate through the drive-thru at all Interra offices.1 New this year! Interra is offering an online option for members to donate electronically.
The primary internal fundraiser is a staff silent auction. Interra’s employees and local businesses have donated more than 150 items ranging from gift baskets and local gift certificates to homemade items and services. Other staff fundraisers provide for days off with pay, gift cards, and more. In addition, Interra employees may purchase up to 10 dress-down stickers, with all funds going to Hometown Giving.
The agencies supported by Hometown Giving this year include: ADEC, Agape House, The Arc of LaGrange County, Bashor Children’s Home, Boys and Girls Clubs (all the clubs in Elkhart County), Boys and Girls Club of Marshall County (Plymouth and Bremen), Cancer Resources, CAPS, Cardinal Services, Center for Healing and Hope, Church Community Services/Soup of Success, Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County, Elkhart County Council on Aging, Elijah Haven, Fairfield Food Pantry, Family Christian Development Center, Five Little Stones, Lakeland Youth Center, Lighthouse Day Care, New Start Ministries (domestic shelter), Salvation Army – Goshen and Plymouth, The Post, Bremen Bags, RETA, Ryan’s Place, Spa Women’s Ministry, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Syracuse Food Pantry, The Villages, Wakarusa Elementary School and The Window.
For more information about Hometown Giving, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Interra, headquartered in Goshen, was charted in 1932 and has assets of $1.3 billion. The credit union’s field of membership spans 18 counties in northern Indiana, with more than 300 full and part-time employees serving nearly 85,000 members. Interra currently operates 15 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall and Noble counties in Indiana. It’s 16th office is set to open in LaGrange in early 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.