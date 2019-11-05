ALBION — The Noble County Council Monday pledged up to $450,000 in rainy day funds to pay for design work for its county building consolidation program.
The county plans on doing away with its Weber Road and South Complex buildings, as well as the two buildings it rents for Noble County Probation and the Noble County Public Defender’s Office. The Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will be demolished to make way for a 42,000-square foot government annex building.
American Structurepoint presented its finalized schematic design report to the commissioners Oct. 21, and on Monday provided a slightly updated version to the council.
The work-to-date done by American Structurepoint came from the commissioners’ controlled cumulative courthouse fund to the tune of $190,000.
Completed design work, including a bid package and final drawings, will cost an additional $1 million, according to figures presented by the company Monday.
The council pledged to spend up to a maximum of $450,000 from its rainy day funds to pay for the completed design work. That fund currently has a balance of $1.1 million, according to Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel, it grows by approximately $200,000-$230,000 each year.
Noble County Engineer Zack Smith, who is managing the project, said the commissioners have budgeted an additional $100,000 from the cumulative courthouse fund in 2020.
Knafel said the county’s County Economic Development Fund could be an option the commissioners could use to come up with the additional $450,000 in architectural fees. Knafel said this fund averages a balance of approximately $1.5 million at the end of each year.
American Structurepoint’s Nick Peterson walked the council through the schematic design Monday. The exercise was appreciated by council president Denise Lemmon.
“We sure get questions from the community,” Lemmon said.
Noble County Commissioner Justin Stump said the commissioners are likely to contract with American Structurepoint for the final design package.
Building the annex will cost $12.4 million in hard costs such as labor and materials, according to American Structurepoint projections. The council also received a report detailing possible alternates it could add, including the development of a partial lower level in the annex for $600,000.
Monday’s discussion did not include minor renovations to the Noble County Courthouse, which adds an additional hard cost of more than $500,000 to the overall project.
In the discussion with the commissioners on Oct. 21, the price for the hard and soft costs was listed by American Structurepoint at just over $15 million.
The cost of the base bid and soft costs, which include architectural fees, will be an estimated $13.4 million, according to the latest estimate, including a 10% contingency adjustment for dealing with unforeseen circumstances. American Structurepoint added its own 10% contingency to the total.
At the commissioners meeting May 28, Jason Semler of financial consultant Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, formerly H.J. Umbaugh and Associates, delivered a presentation to commissioners and Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, outlining the different types of government bonds, different thresholds that would give residents a chance to object to a tax-funded project and borrowing limits and how they would affect the county tax rate.
While the county could potentially take out $5 million in loans without changing its current tax rate, doing a full-size project would cause the county’s tax rate to increase around 8-10%.
Semler then explained two different thresholds that would allow property owners to potentially contest a tax bond-funded project.
The first of those starts at $5 million and opens a project to a petition and remonstrance process. For that process to start, 500 residents would need to sign a petition after the notice to borrow was advertised to the community. If enacted, the pro and con sides then engage in a petition drive to see who gets more signatures. If the pro side gets more, the project can proceed, but if the con side gets more, the project has to be shelved for at least a year before the government can try again.
The second threshold is at $15 million, which makes a project eligible for a referendum. If petitioned for by residents, or often if initiated by the government undertaking the project, a public question would be put on a primary or general election ballot, asking residents for permission to borrow for the project. Since it would be a county project, all county voters would be eligible to cast a ballot in the referendum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.