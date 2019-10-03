KENDALLVILLE — Noble County police are asking for the public help in locating a rural Kendallville woman who has been missing nearly two weeks.
Renee D. Gerber, 38, is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Gerber’s mother, Christine Slone, reported Gerber missing on Sept. 23. Slone said she had not heard from her daughter since Sept. 20, which is out of the ordinary for her.
Shelly Patrick, Gerber’s sister, also said Gerber is close to her mother.
“She’d check in with her every day,” Patrick said. “She’s never done something like this before.”
Patrick said Gerber was last seen walking from McDonalds in Kendallville at approximately 5-6 p.m. on Sept. 20.
During the course of the investigation, Noble County Sheriff’s Department detectives learned Gerber may have purchased a vehicle in Ohio after she was reported missing. Detectives also learned Gerber was in contact with a Kendallville business on Sept. 25.
On Sept. 26, Slone received a telephone call she believed to have been from her daughter, but the telephone call was cut short. Several attempts to track Gerber’s cell phone has been unsuccessful.
Gerber is believed to be driving a maroon 2000 Ford F-150 with a truck license plate number of 361NSS. Police believed this was the vehicle Gerber purchased in Ohio, and the license plate was issued by the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles on Sept. 24.
Anyone with information on the Gerber’s whereabouts is asked to call the Noble County Sheriff’s Department at 636-2182. Detective Doug Ewell is leading the investigation for the sheriff’s department.
