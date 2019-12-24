LAGRANGE — Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Lakeland School Corporation announced the launch of the LaGrange County Community Learning Center. That partnership will bring Ivy Tech classes to LaGrange County students, beginning January 13.
The new partnership provides classroom space at two LaGrange County locations and allows Ivy Tech to utilize space in two recently repurposed elementary schools: Lima-Brighton Elementary in Howe and the Wolcott Mills Elementary in Wolcottville.
Last spring, Lakeland officials closed the two school due to costs and decreased enrollment, but hoped to repurpose those buildings. Starting on Jan. 14, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne will offer an introductory business class, Office Procedures & Team Dynamics, which will run Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at both locations.
“The partnership with the LaGrange County Community Learning Center will allow Ivy Tech Fort Wayne to expand our course offerings in community locations that will serve more residents of northeast Indiana,” says Susan Brown, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne vice chancellor of enrollment services. “We want to bring an accessible and affordable education to LaGrange County residents and help increase the vitality of LaGrange’s workforce.”
“Lakeland School Corp. is excited to build on our strong relationship with Ivy Tech. Our students have benefited from dual credit opportunities for years,” said Eva Merkel, superintendent of Lakeland School Corp. “Now, offering locations for ongoing training for our area workforce will expand on that partnership. Establishing Ivy Tech classrooms in Howe and Wolcottville will put classes within easy reach of LaGrange County residents.”
Individuals interested in Ivy Tech classes at the learning centers can contact Randy Wooldridge, Ivy Tech Director of Community Engagement, at 480-4196, by email at rwooldridge2@ivytech.edu or fill out an interest form at bit.ly/IvyLaGrange.
Ivy Tech Community College serves communities across Indiana, providing world-class education and driving economic transformation. It is the state’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its communities, along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.