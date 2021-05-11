Several booked locally
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Rodney O. Bowman, 43, of the 3300 block of North C.R. 650W, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:51 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a court order relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Bowman was held without bond.
Andrew B. Bussing, 20, of the 300 block of West Second Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:43 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Bussing was held on $5,000 bond.
Jeremy J. Gordy, 41, of the 7700 block of East Cree Lake South, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. Gordy was held on $2,500 bond.
Shane R. Maurer, 35, of the 3000 block of East Ellsworth Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Maurer was held on $2,500 bond.
Paige N. McAtee, 21, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was booked at 8:57 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Mohammed M. Muthanna, 27, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:51 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Muthanna was held without bond.
Shelby C. Riedel, 29, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 10:59 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Riedel was held without bond.
Tylor D. Wilhelm, 21, of the 500 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:43 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Wilhelm was held without bond.
Keigan T. Chriswell, 22, of the 1000 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:04 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and reckless driving. Chriswell was held without bond.
William R. Davis, 37, of the 1800 block of South Old S.R. 3, Avilla, was booked at 9:12 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Charles J. Horn, 36, of the 400 block of South Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Sunday by Avilla police on charges of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor; and interfering in the reporting of a crime, a Class A misdemeanor. Horn was held on $2,500 bond.
Lainie M. LaFountain, 19, of the 700 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:24 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. LaFountain was released on her own recognizance.
Dylan L. McAtee, 26, of the 1900 block of Brown Street, Fort Wayne, was booked at 9:36 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Robert L. Rowan, 41, of the 12500 block of Sherwater Run, Fort Wayne, was booked at 9:44 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Rowan was held without bond.
Summer B. Shepherd, 36, of the 200 block of Kittridge Lane, Fort Wayne, was booked at 9:12 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of driving while suspended.
Trey A. Rhodes, 25, of the 3600 block of C.R. 40-A, Auburn, was arrested at 10:41 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. Rhodes was held on $10,000 bond.
