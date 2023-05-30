EMMA— Westview High School kicked off graduation season 2023 in LaGrange County Friday night sending 96 newly minted high school graduates off into the world.
Westview Principal Tim Wilson called the school’s class of 2023 “very special” noting that 60 members of the class this year graduated with honors.
“This was an excellent group of students. We’re talking about extremely high academics and sectional champions,” he said. “Not only did they excel in the classroom but they excelled in sports. They were an amazing well-rounded group of students.”
Wearing red and white graduation gowns, the seniors entered the school’s main gym for the graduation ceremony, walking in for the ceremony in pairs.
Wilson, in his first year as Westview’s principal, said this class helped make his transition to Westview easy.
“This being my first year, they didn’t know me and I didn’t know them, but I feel like we connected, all of us, we trust one another, we care about one another, and that’s what matters,” he added.
Brianan Caldwell, a member of Westview’s class of 2023, said she has been waiting for Friday’s graduation ceremony to finally arrive.
While admitting she had had a great senior year, Caldwell said was ready to wrap up high school and move on to college.
“This past year was really exciting, but I’m ready to be done,” Caldwell explained. “I had a lot of fun, and did a lot of new things.”
Caldwell’s next step is heading to the University of Cincinnati where she’ll study nursing. To prepare for that career, she earned her CNA license last September and had been working as a CNA
since then.
“My mom is a nurse, my sister is in nursing school, it’s kind of like a family thing,” Caldwell said.
Fellow graduate Andrew Byler said this past year was a good one, filled with good memories. Byler said he got to experience teaching through the school’s cadet teacher program at Westview Elementary. He’s headed to college, he said, to study sports administration.
Senior class tri-valedictorians Isiah Hostetler, Kamryn Miller, and Emily Stutzman each addressed the crowd. The class flower was a yellow rose.
