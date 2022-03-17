KENDALLVILLE — Twenty girls are making East Noble’s 20th trip to state to compete for an Indiana show choir title this weekend and things feel like they’re all coming into alignment.
That’s a bit of numerology for the believer. But it’s not just superstition vaulting Premiere Edition back to the state competition for the first time since the pandemic.
It’s March, and while you’re likely to hear talk about teams peaking at the right time entering the postseason tournament, the same applies to the stage.
And East Noble enters Saturday’s ISSMA State Show Choir Finals at Franklin Central High School at their best.
Now, they’ve got just eight other teams to top in the road to the state title.
East Noble will take the stage at 12:45 p.m. Saturday for one final performance of their 2022 show: “BOSS: Beautiful, Original, Stylish and Smart.”
The show is loaded with powerful tunes from powerful female stars past and present, including “You Know Who You Are” from Disney/Pixar’s “Moana,” “Me Too” by Meghan Trainor; “Whole Lotta Woman,” by Kelly Clarkson, “Rhythm Nation” from Janet Jackson; “Eagle When She Flies,” by Dolly Parton; “Strut” from the Cheetah Girls, “Praying” by Kesha and “Mein Herr” from the Broadway musical “Cabaret.”
Premiere Edition has grown stronger week to week this season after a rocky start in the midst of the state’s huge COVID-19 spike this winter.
“We had kind of a weird start because we had a lot of quarantines,” show choir Director Chris Mettert said, including having to miss one competition because so many girls were out. “We are past that and the girls just kind of took off.”
Premiere Edition placed at its last four competitions at DeKalb, Mooresville, Columbia City and Garrett. But that’s not all. Premiere Edition is entering Saturday’s finals on its highest-ever scores going into state, Mettert said.
And that’s saying something, considering East Noble has been there 20 times, including every season since 2005.
The 2022 season was a return to normalcy for show choir, which had its state finals canceled in 2020 as COVID-19 first struck and followed by a virtual 2021 season that had no state competition.
East Noble hasn’t missed a beat — it qualified for state in the last full season in 2019 — but competing for the title is an experience that’s new for most of this year’s squad.
The 20-member choir is pretty evenly spread across the four classes at East Noble this year — more evenly than in most years, Mettert said. But they’re not equal in their experience because of the pandemic’s havoc.
“The senior class is the only class that has had a chance to go to state,” noted junior Alina Brinker, who had received an outstanding performer recognition at the recent Columbia City contest.
“Not being able to go really shows you how much good work pays off,” said senior Courtney Cooper, who is returning to the finals for the first time since her freshman year. “We have goals, but we didn’t have the main goal (of returning to state). ... It’s a big accomplishment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.