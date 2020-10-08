Five booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Five people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Larry E. Bailey II, 31, of the 5600 block of North C.R. 700E, Howe, was arrested at 8:49 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Bailey was held without bond.
Parker L. Cooke, 20, of the 1900 block of South Old S.R. 3, Avilla, was booked at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Zachary D. Jervis, 21, of the 2300 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Wednesday on two warrants charging a violation of drug court, a Level 6 felony. Jervis was also held on a warrant on a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Jervis was held without bond.
James L. Mitchell, 34, of the 9500 block of West C.R. 768S, Hudson, was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor and a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Mitchell was held without bond.
Krystina L. Rippberger, 30, of the 700 block of West Calvert Street, South Bend, was arrested at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Rippberger was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.