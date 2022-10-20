AVILLA — Thou shalt not park.
Not on South Main Street in Avilla during afternoon school pick up.
The Avilla Town Council Wednesday approved an ordinance on second and final reading that prohibits parking on a section of South Main Street from 2-3 p.m. while school is in session at Avilla Elementary School.
The prohibition runs from Albion Street to West Washington Street.
The purpose of the ordinance is to keep children from darting in and out of traffic and between parked cars.
“This is a safety thing for children,” Council president Phil Puckett said.
The move has been in the works for a long time. The council has worked with the East Noble School Corp. Transportation Department to find a solution to the issue.
Puckett said it wasn’t a perfect solution, but it was the lesser of many evils.
“We’re exhausted every avenue,” Puckett said.
In a somewhat related discussion, Councilman Bill Krock asked Town Marshal Glen Wills about having a police presence in the morning hours before school.
“I just feel there needs to be police coverage when these kids are walking to school,” Krock said.
Wills said he would look into what schedule changes might be made to accommodate Krock’s request.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting:
• The council gave Clerk-Treasurer Rita Grocock the authority to cut a check for closing costs for the building the Avilla Redevelopment Commission is purchasing immediately to the west of the town’s pocket park on Albion Street.
The redevelopment commission is purchasing the two-story brick building at 126 E. Albion Street for $22,000. The money is coming from the town’s TIF funds, which the redevelopment commission has a say in spending, according to Town Manager Tena Woenker.
Closing is expected to come before the council’s next meeting, and a check will need to be written to cover those costs.
The building has new windows on its front, but is in need of shoring up in many areas, including rear windows and roofing, Woenker said. The plan commission has committed $75,000 to that effort.
“They’re going to try and save it,” Woenker said.
Once the building is more structurally sound, the commission may sell it as one option, Woenker said.
• The council passed a measure approving 5% raises for its 15 full-time and part-time employees for next year — but will need to revisit the issue at its November meeting.
The council did not follow proper procedure in coming to that decision, violating Indiana’s Open Door Law, town attorney Seth Tipton said Thursday morning.
In introducing the topic, Puckett said during Wednesday meeting that the council had discussed the matter in executive session and came up with the 5% figure. State law requires such discussions be held in an advertised meeting that is open to the public, not in a closed executive session.
Thursday morning, Tipton said that Puckett had misspoke. The discussion — and decision making — had actually occurred during a department head meeting held Oct. 12. Discussing such an issue a meeting that has not been advertised and open to the public, also is a violation of the Open Door Law.
According to Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-6.1©, “A final action must be taken at a meeting open to the public.”
Earlier in the law, under the portion covering discussion of employees and personnel matters, it states such a discussion “IS ALLOWED UNDER THE LAW IN EXECUTIVE SESSION but says “this subdivision does not apply to a discussion of the salary, compensation or benefits of employees during a budget process.”
The council approved the budget on second and final reading Wednesday evening.
“Was it a violation? Yes,” Tipton said. “They just got ahead of themselves wanting to give town employees raises.”
Tipton consulted with the council Thursday morning.
“We will own the mistake and redo the process at our next public meeting,” Tipton said. “They said they wanted to do it the right way.”
Tipton said he was not aware the wage discussion would be part of the department head meeting.
• Wills reported his department had received 159 calls for service during September, including four juvenile complaints, two domestic disturbances and 18 reports of suspicious vehicles, activity or people.
• Fire Chief Chad Geiger reported his department had 36 callouts in September with eight of those calls unanswered.
• Woenker announced that volunteers would be gathering at 1 p.m. on Nov. 27 to decorate for the town’s Christmas event on Dec. 3.
• Puckett said he had received calls regarding when leaf pickup would begin for the town. Woenker said the town’s street department was working on getting its equipment for the process ready, but was delaying the start until more leaves had fallen.
