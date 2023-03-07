LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Department of Parks and Recreation received several grants to help fund its 2023 Maple Syrup Days celebration.
The LaGrange County Community Foundation gifted the park department $2,000. The award comes from the 2022-2023 LIFE Grant Cycle Winter Fund. The grant allows the park department to offer free puppet shows.
It also received a $1,500 grant from the LaGrange County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau to help fund wagon rides and the puppet shows.
LaGrange County REMC awarded the park department $1,800 to help fund wagon rides for Maple Syrup Days. This award comes from the local utility’s first quarter Operation Roundup program.
The 2023 Maple Syrup Days celebration takes place on March 18 and 19. Full event information is on the park website – lagrangecountyparks.org.
The LaGrange County Department of Parks and Recreation was established in 1970. The first Maple Syrup Days was held in 1991.
This year marks the 30th Maple Syrup Days. The celebration was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
For more information about the LaGrange County Parks Department, call 854-2225 or visit lagrangecountyparks.org.
