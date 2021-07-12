KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s new superintendent has already been living in Noble County for the past six years, but now she’ll be bringing her education skills closer to home, too.
On Monday, the school board introduced Teresa Gremaux as East Noble’s next superintendent, the culmination of a search launched after former Superintendent Ann Linson announced her retirement in March.
Gremaux, of Rome City, is making her third superintendent stop over the past six years as she takes the lead of East Noble.
She started in district leadership in the North White School Corp. in White County, located in rural northwest Indiana, for four years before resigning that job at the end of the 2019 school year. After that she moved Manchester Community, where she’s led the district in North Manchester for the last two years.
She’d been commuting about an hour each way between home and work, so when the East Noble job opened, a shorter commute combined with the chance to take over an excellent district like East Noble and return to her roots in northeast Indiana were all too much to pass up, Gremaux said after Monday’s meeting.
East Noble is a step up from those two smaller schools districts. With about 3,500 students, East Noble is significantly larger than Manchester Community with around 1,400 students and North White with about 850.
But Gremaux isn’t unfamiliar with larger districts, either, having started her career in East Allen County Schools.
Gremaux was an elementary school teacher for Southwick Elementary School in Fort Wayne for five years before becoming the principal there for six years. After that, the district asked her to step into a role as principal at Paul Harding Junior High School, where she helped make a turnaround at that building.
“They were really struggling and they had asked me to go over and see if I could do anything about their scores,” Gremaux said. “We went from an F to a B in two years, so I was really excited about that.”
At that time she was pursuing her doctorate and superintendent’s license with no real plans to step into district leadership, but soon life took her out west to North White before leading back here to Kendallville.
She graduated from Bluffton High School and her family is mostly located around Fort Wayne, the northeast corner and southern Michigan, so she returns to deep roots in the region.
Gremaux said she’s a big collaborator, so as she settles into the new role, she’ll want to get together with other administrators to get their input and a real feel for where East Noble is right now and where it might want to go in the near future.
“I’m a big collaborator and I don’t feel like that’s something I’m going to bring, that’s something we’re all going to discover together,” she said. “I know a lot, but I don’t know everything that is going on.”
The school board ratified its three-year contract with Gremaux 5-0 Monday night, locking her in through June 30, 2024. Board members Jen Blackman and Dave Pine were absent.
Base pay in the new contract is $128,000 for 260 work days. That includes paid time off allowances of 20 vacation days, 11 sick days and three personal days.
The base pay is a little lower than what Linson was being paid in her most recent contract, which was $135,000 per year.
Other benefits in the proposed contract include health insurance, dental insurance, life insurance, long-term disability insurance, a 2% annuity as received by all certified staff, an additional $5,000 annuity, contributions to the Teachers Retirement Fund at 8.5% of base salary, vehicle allowance, mileage for trips 200 miles for select purposes and a school-issued cell phone.
Those benefits are all substantially similar to ones Linson had been receiving as superintendent, with a $2,000 increase in the value of the extra annuity and $1,200 increase in the vehicle allowance.
The value of those additional benefits have a total just shy of $33,000 per year, making a total compensation package of approximately $161,000 per year.
School board President Brent Durbin said the district interviewed 13 candidates and had second-round interviews with four before selecting Gremaux. The candidate pool was all “very well qualified,” but board members ultimately picked the Manchester Community leader.
Durbin said he hopes that Gremaux will continue a trend of innovation at the school like Linson had during her 11 years at the helm.
“She has a real strong background with STEM and STEAM with her present schools,” Durbin said. “She brought innovation just like Superintendent Linson.
“I expect her to bring the same if not more to keep that going,” Durbin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.