KENDALLVILLE — Although they’re not allowed to have customers in the store, Scott and Elizabeth Baker, owners of Gauntlet in Kendallville are still trying to proceed with business as usual.
The Bakers purchased the business in October and Scott said the business was just hitting its stride when it was forced to close due to the coronavirus and Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order.
Despite being forced to close the doors to the public, the Bakers are still available to meet the needs of gamers in Noble County. Gamers only have to call the store, place their order, and the Bakers can deliver the game curbside.
Baker said despite everyone being forced to stay home his business has seen a downturn in customers.
“I think everyone believes we are closed,” Baker said.
The store carries a wide variety of games and cards for ages 3 to adult. With several of them being geared toward families.
Baker said there is something for everyone at his store.
Some of the stores most popular products are Magic: The Gathering cards, Pokemon cards, Munchkin cards, Dungeons and Dragons accessories and a wide variety of board games that can’t be found at big box department stores.
Social distancing requirements have hurt the business that relies on group board game nights at the store. Baker said several of the games are geared around a social gathering aspect and special events.
The store is open seven days a week at noon. During the stay-at-home order, hours of operation have fluctuated in the evening. Anyone who wishes to place an order can do so by calling the store at 582-7167.
