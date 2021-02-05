Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Matheus H. Dos Santos Pinto, 25, of the 6900 block of Elm Sugar Road, Scott, Ohio, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Melinda J. DuBois, 42, of the 400 block of East South Street, Albion, was booked at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Desiree N. Jacobs, 35, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on warrants charging possession of methamphetamine, neglect of a dependent and visiting a common nuisance. Jacobs was held on $25,000 bond.
David D. Pena, 69, of the 700 block of Jay Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Pena was held on $2,500 bond.
Hope D. Rowlison, 22, of the 9000 block of East C.R. 400S, LaGrange, was arrested at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Rowlison was held without bond.
Carl R. Smith Sr., 39, of the 900 block of East C.R. 650S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Smith was held without bond.
David L. Westfall, 42, of the 700 block of South June Drive, Cromwell, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
David W. Youell, 44, of the 2400 block of South Dale Drive, Elkhart, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Youwell was held on $4,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.