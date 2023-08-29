LAGRANGE — Parkview LaGrange Hospital has reopened normal operations following repairs done on their air conditioning system.
The hospital reopened at 7 a.m. on Monday.
PLH had closed over the weekend due to an outage in its air conditioning, that caused concern for both patient and staff safety. The outage occurred Friday morning, and caused a rapid rise in both air temperature and humidity.
Patients staying inside the hospital — fewer than 10 — were transferred to other Parkview facilities around the region while a resolution was reached. Procedures and operations were also rescheduled.
Parkview LaGrange Hospital extended its gratitude to those affected.
We’d like to offer our sincere thanks to our patients, visitors and the rest of the community for their grace and understanding as we worked to resume services as quickly and safely as possible,” said Jordi Disler, the president of Parkview Health North in a press release.
The hospital remained closed over the entire weekend. Parkview Physician Group clinics were able to stay open, as the office at PLH had been left unaffected by the AC outage.
“We certainly weren’t anticipating this outage,” said Dr. Greg Johnson, the regional market president for Parkview Health. “Teams from across the health system have been working around the clock to restore services. The teamwork has been outstanding, and we are incredibly grateful for their dedication to caring for this community.”
The entire air conditioning unit has been replaced, and the hospital reports all services are in working order and are available for the public.
