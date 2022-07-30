LIGONIER — The Community Foundation of Noble County board of directors has decided to focus on the sale of the current property before making any decisions on its new permanent location.
Due to a generous opportunity provided by the Dekko Foundation, CFNC will be transitioning operations to the former Dekko Foundation office, located at 1208 Lakeside Drive in Kendallville. This will allow CFNC to continue its operations while working to sell the current property and avoid being rushed to leave the property if sold quickly. This will also provide more time for CFNC to evaluate potential permanent locations throughout Noble County.
Part of the preparation includes upcoming presentations to the CFNC board on the process for selling commercial real estate in July and the potential for the land to be used for housing in August.
Be Noble Inc., Noble County’s local economic development organization, recently entered into a partnership with the Housing Resource Hub in an effort to launch the Housing Coalition of Noble County. Representatives from The Hub will be presenting to the board about the services they provide during the board’s August meeting. The Hub’s process would involve representatives from the community foundation and the City of Ligonier working together to develop how best to utilize the property for the benefit of the community and community foundation.
CFNC continues to be in conversation with the City of Ligonier about the potential of renting the historic City Hall building. Additional options include the Community Learning Center in Kendallville or the continued use of the former Dekko Foundation offices.
CFNC will move operations during the second half of September. After this transition, the foundation’s mailing address will be P.O. Box 127, Kendallville, IN 46755. The foundation staff can still be reached at 260-894-3335 or via email to assist with philanthropic giving.
The Community Foundation of Noble County is passionate about making Noble County an even better place to call home. Since 1991, area residents have been turning to the community foundation to make their philanthropic giving as effective as possible, as the foundation sees that as its mission to serve as a catalyst for positive change. The Community Foundation of Noble County is a public charity 501 © 3 entity.
As a group of invested community members, the foundation identifies local current and emerging issues and stimulates resources to address those needs, helping the region to prepare for the future. The foundation then leverages gifts and bequests from generous donors to drive positive change through grants in such areas as arts and culture, education, health and human services, civic affairs, and other charitable areas of interest.
