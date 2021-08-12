ROME CITY — Kendallville Public Library is looking at an October reveal of its new saltwater aquarium. Director Katie Mullins told her board of directors Tuesday night that the tank has been ordered.
Support for the tank is “going gangbusters. People are excited,” Mullins said, after word got out about the aquarium through word-of-mouth and a couple of newspaper stories.
The library has collected $5,000 in donations so far from supportive patrons. Mullins said the library is considering a “Sponsor a Fish” event to help stock the tank.
The glass tank will be about 3 feet deep by 6 feet long, installed into a wall at the library’s entrance. The living, growing coral reef and colorful fish and invertebrates will be visible from both sides of the wall. The mechanical equipment will be housed in a nearby closet with doors that open to show the aquarium’s operation. Educational signage will be placed to explain the aquarium’s ecosystem and operation.
Patrons will also benefit from the library’s collaboration with the Indiana State Library Consortium to provide low-cost internet access to public libraries. The board renewed its resolution to join the consortium to take advantage of the savings provided by the group.
The board moved on to the nuts-and-bolts of the next annual budget, which must be approved by fall. The library’s 2021 annual budget is slightly over $2 million.
Mullins said the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance has set the proposed growth rate for library budgets at 4.3%, which is higher than a typical year of about 2.3%. If the 4.3% growth rate is realized, the library’s budget is estimated at about $2.18 million.
When debt service on the Kendallville building is subtracted, the 2022 operating budget is estimated to be $1.72 million. Budget categories include patron services and programs, personal services, building maintenance, technology upgrades, digital resources, and staff compensation and health care costs.
The board approved a clarification of its meals and lodging policy for staff travel. Members tabled the discussion in July to gather more information about Internal Revenue Service rules.
The board then scheduled a rare executive session for Thursday at 11 a.m. to discuss a personnel issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.