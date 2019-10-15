LAGRANGE — This year's Lagrange county Relay For Life Kick-off for the 2020 event takes place at 9 a.m. on Nov. 9 at the First United Methodist Church of LaGrange.
The theme for the 2020 Relay is “A Reality Relay,” based on reality TV shows. There will be a “Top Chef” chili cook-off with prizes. Make a pot of your favorite chili and bring it to kick-off. There will be guest speakers, giveaways and entertainment from “Project Runway” by our event leadership team.
Plan to join us to learn what Relay is about and what we do to start a team, join a team, and learn what the American Cancer Society does with the money that’s raised.
If you’re already a Relay participant, come anyway for fun, food and information. This event is open to the public. The 2020 Lagrange County's Relay for Life event takes place on Saturday, June 20, at Lakeland High School.
For more information contact Christine at 463-6584 or Sherry at 499-0908.
