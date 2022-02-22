KENDALLVILLE — Knight, the Kendallville K-9 officer partnered with East Noble school resource officer Sgt. John Dixon, died unexpectedly on Sunday.
Knight, a black Labrador Retriever, had been working with Dixon primarily in East Noble buildings since September 2011, the Kendallville Police Department announced on its Facebook page Tuesday.
Knight had received specialized K-9 training over his life to sniff out both narcotics and gunpowder for use in a school setting.
"We regret to inform everyone about the loss of K9 Knight. Knight passed away unexpectedly on Sunday February 20, 2022. Canine handler, SRO Sgt. John Dixon was assigned to Knight in July of 2011," the post states. "Over Knight's career he searched 105,000 items which resulted in numerous criminal cases. Knight was loved by all who knew him. Please keep Sgt. Dixon and his family in your thoughts and prayers."
Dixon has worked as East Noble school resource officer for more than a decade now. He started on a part-time basis in 2007 before it grew into a full time role assisting with security at the schools, assisting administrators and networking and supporting students and staff. Dixon has worked out East Noble High School but represents the full East Noble district.
Dixon was recognized as the 2018 Indiana School Resource Officer of the Year for his work at East Noble, along with his K-9 partner.
Knight was one of three K-9 units employed by Kendallville after the city added two other dogs to the force in early 2020. Frodo, a Springer Spaniel works alongside Sgt. Justin Beall, while Bobi, a Golden Retriever/Labrador mix has been working with Officer Robert Kline.
The city's K-9 units have been attributed with improving the city's drug enforcement, with the Kendallville Police Department seeing a large increase in new drug cases in 2021 on behalf of officers patrolling aggressively and sniffing dogs helping alert to the presence of narcotics.
