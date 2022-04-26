KENDALLVILLE — Drivers using Oak Street will have to get used to detouring for a few weeks as the city prepares to replace a collapsing pipe on the Bixler Lake Ditch.
The replacement will be a sizable project and the next in line of several similar replacements the city has done over the last decade.
Oak Street was closed suddenly and will remain closed until further notice, however, because the 72-inch corrugated metal pipe that runs under the street between Silver and Iddings streets is starting to separate, which could compromise the integrity of the pavement above it so traffic has been shut off to avoid the possibility of a collapse.
Kendallville has dealt with similar issues after having a similar pipe at State Street collapse back in 2009. That collapse led the city to inspect other corrugated metal pipes along the large ditch and Kendallville has been completing replacements over the years.
Lincoln Street's pipe was replaced in 2011, Garden Street and Sherman Street were both done in 2014 and Weston Avenue was completed in 2018.
Now, it's Oak Street's turn.
Kendallville has been able to do the replacements in-house buy purchasing materials and completing the work with city employees and equipment, which have been a large cost savings as opposed to hiring the projects out.
That being said, current economic conditions have made the Oak Street project notably more expensive than past replacements, city engineer Scott Derby said.
"Thee total cost my estimate for the pipe and backfill and asphalt replacement and curb and sidewalk replacement is just over $66,000, which is about double what we've had compared to others," Derby said.
More than half of that cost is the replacement pipe itself, which runs $39,885.20 for the 96-foot, 72-inch pipe from Hixson Sand and Gravel.
After that, the 575 tons of backfill needed runs about $10,000, with the remainder of the cost coming in asphalt and concrete work to repair Oak Street after the replacement is completed.
"I don't know that we have a choice," Board of Works and Public Safety President Jim Dazey said to the expenditure.
In the meantime, Oak Street isn't going to be open any time soon.
Delivery of the new pipe is expected to take eight weeks, plus the time it will take city crews to cut out the old structure and replace it, so it might be late June or July before the road reopens to traffic.
In other business at Tuesday's board of works meeting, the board:
• Approved an expenditure of $29,470 for its portion of alley work for a parking lot rehabilitation between Mitchell and William streets behind the west-side Main Street shops. The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission is footing most of the bill — $148,485 — for the parking lot upgrade from Niblock Excavating, which isn't scheduled to occur before August.
• Gave permission to Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley to update his department's job descriptions to reflect modern best practices and credentials.
• Approved a not-to-exceed amount of $400 for the Kendallville Police Department to purchase uniforms for the city's new code enforcement officer.
• Approved a $10,333.10 repair to the city's vactor truck.
• Heard an update from the wastewater department about recent complaints of sewer smell permeating the city. Residents have been hit with the sewage smell due to nutrient loading at the wastewater treatment plant and a lack of dissolved oxygen reaching the sewage, which can cause the release of smelly sewer gases.
The wastewater department has some short-term treatments it can use to knock down the smell, but those don't last long. The department is looking into longer-term solutions in purchasing new equipment to increase oxygen content in the sewer ponds and reduce the anaerobic digestion that causes the sewer smell.
• Awarded a $190,740 contract to Fedewa Inc. to complete the Krueger Street Rehabilitation Project for the Kendallville water department.
